Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to snap an eight-game losing streak on Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Guardians.

The Athletics are struggling right now but are hoping a trip to Cleveland can get them back in the win column.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics are in the middle of their nine-game road trip, but it hasn't started well as they got swept by the Braves in a two-game set.

The A's have now lost eight straight games and 11 of their last 12. Oakland was not expected to do much this year by the experts, but it is still really struggling over the last couple of weeks.

The Guardians will look to continue the A's woes when they send Konnor Pilkington to the mound.

Pilkington has pitched well as he has given up no runs in four of his six appearances this year. He has started just three games and the Guardians have won two of those starts.

The Guardians have been playing well over the last couple of weeks, winning eight of their last 11 games and have moved back to .500 at 26-26 on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18499768
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Guardians

By Adam Childs18 seconds ago
USATSI_18499307
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Braves

By Phil Watson18 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
SI Guide

Lightning, Rangers Look to Get Within One Win of the Cup Final

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_18500402
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
USATSI_18459631
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, First Round

By Brandon Rush4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy