How to Watch Athletics at Guardians

The Athletics look to snap an eight-game losing streak on Thursday when they open a four-game series with the Guardians.

The Athletics are struggling right now but are hoping a trip to Cleveland can get them back in the win column.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Athletics are in the middle of their nine-game road trip, but it hasn't started well as they got swept by the Braves in a two-game set.

The A's have now lost eight straight games and 11 of their last 12. Oakland was not expected to do much this year by the experts, but it is still really struggling over the last couple of weeks.

The Guardians will look to continue the A's woes when they send Konnor Pilkington to the mound.

Pilkington has pitched well as he has given up no runs in four of his six appearances this year. He has started just three games and the Guardians have won two of those starts.

The Guardians have been playing well over the last couple of weeks, winning eight of their last 11 games and have moved back to .500 at 26-26 on the season.

