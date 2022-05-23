How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Either the Athletics or Mariners will break their losing streak tonight in an AL West showdown.

The Athletics (17-26) are on the road in Seattle for a three-game series with the Mariners (17-25). The Athletics are currently in last place in the AL West and are 10.5 games back from the Astros. The Mariners are just above the Athletics and are 10 games back. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Athletics are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Angels yesterday in the final game of their series. They won the first game 4-2, but lost game two 5-3. Today, they will look to break the two-game losing streak they are currently on and try to pick up that half-game on the Mariners.

The Mariners will be looking to break their own four-game losing streak after falling in all four of their games against the Red Sox. The Red Sox outscored the Mariners 35-18 in the series. 

The Athletics will look to Zach Logue tonight on the mound. Logue is currently 2-2 on the season with a 2.04 ERA and 14 strikeouts. The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales who is 2-4 on the season with a 3.08 ERA and 24 strikeouts. 

Both teams will look to find some consistency and begin making moves in the standings to hopefully be in a comfortable position when playoff season rolls around.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
9:40
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) exits the court after defeating the Boston Celtics during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
May 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) runs into Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (right) in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

By Christine Brown34 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

By Christine Brown34 seconds ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs towards third base after hitting a triple against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Beat Shazam
entertainment

How to Watch Beat Shazam Season 5 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Two Shallow Graves, Part Two

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes over the defense of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Celtics, Game Four

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy