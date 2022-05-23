How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

Either the Athletics or Mariners will break their losing streak tonight in an AL West showdown.

The Athletics (17-26) are on the road in Seattle for a three-game series with the Mariners (17-25). The Athletics are currently in last place in the AL West and are 10.5 games back from the Astros. The Mariners are just above the Athletics and are 10 games back.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

The Athletics are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Angels yesterday in the final game of their series. They won the first game 4-2, but lost game two 5-3. Today, they will look to break the two-game losing streak they are currently on and try to pick up that half-game on the Mariners.

The Mariners will be looking to break their own four-game losing streak after falling in all four of their games against the Red Sox. The Red Sox outscored the Mariners 35-18 in the series.

The Athletics will look to Zach Logue tonight on the mound. Logue is currently 2-2 on the season with a 2.04 ERA and 14 strikeouts. The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales who is 2-4 on the season with a 3.08 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

Both teams will look to find some consistency and begin making moves in the standings to hopefully be in a comfortable position when playoff season rolls around.

