How to Watch Athletics at Phillies

On Sunday afternoon in MLB action, the Athletics will take on the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The 2022 MLB season is officially underway and there will be plenty of good games to watch on Sunday. Fans cannot get enough of seeing their teams play to see what they may be capable of this season. One intriguing matchup will feature the Athletics hitting the road to face off against the Phillies.

How to Watch the Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Prior to today's game, the Athletics have opened up the season with an 0-2 record. Getting into the win column for the first time this season would be a big step in the right direction. Oakland will be looking for revenge today against the Phillies after dropping the first two games of this series.

On the other side of this matchup, the Phillies are in the exact opposite position. After knocking off the Athletics in the first two games of this series, they will look for the sweep. In those first two games, the Phillies took home 9-5 and 4-2 wins respectively.

This should be a fun game to watch between two talented teams. The Athletics may not have a win yet, but pulling off the win today would be a big step in the right direction. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

