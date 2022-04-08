How to Watch Athletics at Phillies

The A's head east for a Friday afternoon game against the Phillies to open up their 2022 season

The Athletics and Phillies look like they are going in opposite directions. Oakland has traded away most of its top players, while Philadelphia added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to an already potent lineup.

How to Watch Oakland A's at Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)

The A's have been one of the best teams in the American League over the last several years, but this could be a long year.

Oakland, though, has been the best at getting the most out of their team and will look to do it again this year as the A's break in a lot of young guys.

Friday that starts off with a season-opening game in Philadelphia against a Phillies team looking to get back to the playoffs this year.

The Phillies finished last year 82-80 and just outside the playoffs and this year they feel like they have the team to compete in a good NL East.

Aaron Nola will get the start to open the year looking to bounce back after a down year last season.

Nola went just 9-9 with a 4.63 ERA and will be looking to get back to the form he had in 2018 when he went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA.

If Nola can get back to that pitcher, the Phillies will have an ace that could lead them to the playoffs.

