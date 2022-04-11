How to Watch Athletics at Rays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays look to stay perfect on the year when they host the Athletics on Monday in the first of a four-game series.

The Rays started the season off strong with a three-game sweep of the Orioles over the weekend. Tampa Bay used strong pitching and just enough offense to get the three wins.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rays gave up just four runs in the three games and finished off the sweep on Sunday with an 8-0 shutout.

Monday they welcome the Athletics to town for the start of a four-game series before they head to Chicago for series against the White Sox and Cubs.

The A's come to town after getting their first win of the year on Sunday at Philadelphia. Oakland avoided the sweep by getting a 4-1 win on Sunday in the finale.

The A's will be playing the fourth of a season-opening 10-game road trip on Monday. It is a rough way to start the season for any team, but especially one that traded away most of their big-name talent from last year.

On Monday, Oakland will try and deal the Rays their first loss of the year when the team sends Paul Blackburn to the mound. Blackburn started just nine games last year, going 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Luis Patino. Patino went 5-3 last year with a 4.31 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Mar 29, 2022; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) at bat during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
