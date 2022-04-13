How to Watch Athletics at Rays

The Rays go for their second straight win on Wednesday when they host the Athletics in the third of a four-game set.

The Rays evened their four-game series with the Athletics on Tuesday when they scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to win 9-8.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Athletics scored one run in the top of the 10th to take the lead but Wander Franco tied it with a double and then Manuel Margot singled him in with two outs to walk it off.

It was a good win for the Rays after they blew a 7-4 lead when the A's scored three in the top of the seventh.

Tampa Bay is now 4-1 on the season and has the best record in baseball after five games.

On Wednesday, the Rays will look to make it two in a row and ensure at worst a split four-game series with an A's team who was supposed to be one of the worst in baseball.

On Wednesday, the Athletics will look to bounce back and get another win against the Rays when they send Frankie Montas to the mound. Montas went just five innings in his first start against the Phillies, giving up six hits and five runs to take the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.