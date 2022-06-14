How to Watch Athletics at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park after an 8-2 west coast road trip and will take on the Athletics.

After Boston went 8-2 on a long west coast road trip that included a stop in Oakland, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a three-game series with the A’s beginning on Tuesday night.

During a ten-game west coast swing, the Red Sox kicked off the road trip by sweeping the Athletics at the Coliseum in Oakland. Boston outscored the A’s by a combined score of 20-4 in the three games, with the Red Sox’s bats staying hot on the west coast.

Boston will send red-hot starter Nick Pivetta to the mound against A’s starter Jared Koenig. Pivetta got the win over the Athletics in the second game of their series in Oakland, where he pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start.

Most recently, the Red Sox took two out of three from the Mariners with a 2-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday. Rafael Devers’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning was responsible for the only runs in the game, as the Red Sox bullpen shut down the Mariners lineup.

As for the Athletics, they have lost 11 of their last 12 games, including a 6-3 loss to the Guardians in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox and the Athletics begin a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

