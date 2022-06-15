How to Watch Athletics at Red Sox

The Red Sox go for their third straight win on Wednesday when they play the second of a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Red Sox continued their improved play on Tuesday when they took down the Athletics 6-1 in the opener of their three-game series.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Red Sox have now won 10 of their last 14 games and have climbed to a 33-29 record on the season after starting 10-19.

They are still in fourth place in the American League East, but they have climbed to within 2.5 games of the Rays and 3.5 games of the Blue Jays.

Wednesday they will send Josh Winckowski to the mound looking to get another win and clinch the series with the A's.

This will be just his second appearance of the year, as he went just three innings on May 28, giving up four runs against the Baltimore Orioles.

The A's will counter with James Kaprielian as they look to even the series. Kaprielian is still searching for his first win of the year. He is 0-3 with a 5.73 ERA.

The A's have really been struggling, losing 12 of their last 13 games.

