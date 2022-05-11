How to Watch Athletics at Tigers

The Athletics go for their second straight win on Wednesday when they play the fourth of a five-game series with the Tigers.

The Athletics and Tigers split an unusual doubleheader on Tuesday. Both games were played at Comerica Park, but each team was the home team for one of the games due to games being moved because of the lockout to start the year.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The A's and Tigers split the doubleheader with both road teams winning. The Tigers took game one 6-0 while the A's salvaged a split by winning 4-1 in the second game.

The win for the A's was their second in three games against the Tigers after they had lost nine straight games heading into the series.

With the loss, the Tigers have now lost seven of their last eight games and have dropped to 9-21 on the season.

It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers as they thought they were ready to compete in the AL Central this year, but instead, they currently sit in last place a game and a half back of the Royals for fourth place.

Wednesday, they send Joey Wentz to the mound as they try and snap out of their funk. Wentz will be making his major league debut.

