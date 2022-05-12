How to Watch Athletics at Tigers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics have already won the series and look for the fourth win in five games against slumping Tigers on Thursday.

The Athletics (13-19) arrived in Detroit on a nine-game losing streak but have taken three of four already from the Tigers (9-22). The teams close out the rare five-game series on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Detroit has lost eight of its last nine, including a 9-0 thumping on Wednesday night after rookie Joey Wentz was rocked for six runs in 2.2 innings in his major-league debut. Christian Bethancourt had three hits and three RBI for the A's.

Oakland enters play Thursday with a chance to climb out of the AL West basement as it trails the fourth-place Rangers by a half-game. The Tigers are last in the AL Central.

The A's will start right-hander James Kaprielian. He's made two starts since returning from shoulder irritation on May 1. Kaprielian was a hard-luck loser at Minnesota on Saturday, allowing a run on three hits in 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

Detroit rookie right-hander Beau Brieske is set to make his fourth start. He has a 4.20 ERA and 1.200 WHIP in 15 innings thus far. On Friday, he allowed three runs on five hits in five innings in a loss at Houston.

