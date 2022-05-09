How to Watch Athletics at Tigers

Something has to give Monday, as the slumping Athletics and Tigers open a rare five-game series.

The Tigers (8-19) carry a five-game losing streak into Monday night's series opener against the Athletics (10-19). Detroit has lost five straight games, while Oakland is winless in May and has dropped nine in a row.

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The A's and Tigers will play five games in four days as part of MLB's makeup of games missed because of the lockout. Detroit was scheduled to play three games at Oakland during the first week of the season. The first game of Tuesday's doubleheader will technically be a home game for Oakland.

The Tigers were swept over four games in Houston over the weekend, including a 5-0 loss on Sunday in which Detroit was held to one hit by three Astros pitchers.

Meanwhile, the Athletics lost a three-game set at Minnesota, closing it out with a 4-3 defeat on Sunday after taking an early 3-1 lead.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn is scheduled to start for Oakland on Monday. In five starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings. He took a no-decision on Tuesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits in 4.1 innings.

The Tigers will counter with right-hander Michael Pineda, who has a 3.77 ERA and in three starts and 14.1 innings. Pineda last worked on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Pirates, getting a no-decision in Detriot's 3-2 win after working 4.1 innings and surrendering two runs on four hits.

