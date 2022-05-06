How to Watch Athletics at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins look to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday when they host the Athletics in the first of a three-game set

The Twins had been one of the hottest teams in baseball winning 11 of 12 games, but the Orioles slowed them down and beat them on Wednesday and Thursday to split a four-game set.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota had gotten off to a slow start to begin the season going just 4-4, but had hit their groove before the back-to-back losses.

The Twins will send Josh Winder to the mound in the first game of the series. Winder is 1-0 with a. 2.20 ERA in four appearances on the season. Winder has started just one game but pitched well, going six innings while giving up no runs in a 9-3 win against the Rays last Sunday.

He will look to be sharp again on Friday when he takes the mound against an A's team that has lost six straight games.

The A's have been swept in back-to-back series by the Guardians and Rays, both of which were at home.

They were 10-9 to start the year but have now dropped to 10-15 and are searching for answers.

Friday they hope they can find them when they begin an eight-game road trip starting in Minnesota.

The A's will play three against the Twins before playing a strange five-game set against the Tigers to begin next week.

