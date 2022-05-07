How to Watch Athletics at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to snap a seven-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Twins in Minnesota

The Athletics suffered their seventh straight loss on Saturday when the Twins beat them 2-1. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They gave up a solo home run to Jose Miranda in the second and then another solo shot to Byron Buxton in the fifth and could only manage a run on a Jed Lowrie's sacrifice fly to take the loss.

It was the fourth time in the last six games that the A's scored one or fewer runs as the offense has really struggled lately.

Saturday they will look to break through as they turn to James Kaprielian on the mound. Kaprielian has started just one game this season and it didn't go well. He went just two innings giving up four runs in a 7-3 loss to the Indians.

The Twins will counter with Sonny Gray. Gray is starting his first game since April 18th. He has not pitched well in his first two starts for the Twins as he has pitched just 6.1 total innings giving up four runs while striking out just five.

The Twins hope he can get back on track as they go for their second straight win and fifth in the last seven.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
