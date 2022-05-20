Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics head to Los Angeles on Friday for the first of a three-game set with the rival Angels.

The Athletics are looking to turn things around starting on Friday when they visit the Angels.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angles Angels Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Los Angles Angels on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland has lost five of its last seven and have dropped to 16-24 on the season. The Athletics are now sitting in last place in the AL West one game and a half back of the Mariners for fourth place.

Friday, the Athletics open a series with the Angels looking to avenge a series loss to them last weekend. The A's dropped three of four to the Angels at home and will be looking to return the favor on the road this weekend.

The Angels, though, will be looking to continue it dominance over the A's and at the same time snap a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles is back home after being swept by the Rangers to start the week. It was a bad series for the Angels and one they are looking to bounce back from this weekend.

They will send rookie Chase Silseth to mound looking to get that win. The 22-year-old was great in his first start. He went six inning giving up just one hit against the A's.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18299843
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Adam Childs18 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis (24) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; iNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period n game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_16174485 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_16174495
College Baseball

How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18303748
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Zane Smith
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch SpeedyCash.com 220

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy