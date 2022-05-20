How to Watch Athletics at Angels

The Athletics head to Los Angeles on Friday for the first of a three-game set with the rival Angels.

The Athletics are looking to turn things around starting on Friday when they visit the Angels.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angles Angels Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Los Angles Angels on fuboTV:

Oakland has lost five of its last seven and have dropped to 16-24 on the season. The Athletics are now sitting in last place in the AL West one game and a half back of the Mariners for fourth place.

Friday, the Athletics open a series with the Angels looking to avenge a series loss to them last weekend. The A's dropped three of four to the Angels at home and will be looking to return the favor on the road this weekend.

The Angels, though, will be looking to continue it dominance over the A's and at the same time snap a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles is back home after being swept by the Rangers to start the week. It was a bad series for the Angels and one they are looking to bounce back from this weekend.

They will send rookie Chase Silseth to mound looking to get that win. The 22-year-old was great in his first start. He went six inning giving up just one hit against the A's.

