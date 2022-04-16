How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

The Athletics look to even its series with the Blue Jays when they face off in Toronto on Saturday.

The Athletics saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday when the Blue Jays beat them 4-1.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland was coming off of two straight victories and a series win against the Rays but couldn't get its offense going in its loss to Toronto.

The Athleticss are now 4-4 on the season but have exceeded expectations so far this year and are looking to pick up a win against a Blue Jays team that has alternated wins and losses almost all year long.

The Blue Jays won their first two games of the year but haven't won or lost two in a row since and currently sit 5-3 on the season.

It has been an up-and-down season so far but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to hit. He crushed his major-league-leading fifth home run in their game on Friday and is quickly becoming one of the best power hitters in all of baseball.

Saturday, he will look to continue to slug as the Blue Jays go for their second straight win and secure a series win against the Athletics.

Regional restrictions may apply.