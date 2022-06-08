How to Watch Athletics at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves go for their seventh straight win on Wednesday when they host the Athletics in the finale of their two-game set.

The Braves shook off an early 2-0 deficit to the Athletics on Tuesday to get a series-opening win. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV:

Atlanta gave up two runs in the top of the first, but answered with one in the bottom half of the inning and then tied it in the third.

Guillermo Heredia then gave the Braves the lead when he led off the seventh with a. solo home run. That shot would be enough as the Braves came away with a. 3-2 win.

The win was their sixth in a row and moved them to two games over .500 at 29-27. They are still eight games back of the first place Mets, but they are starting to make a move.

The A's, though, will be looking to stop the Braves' winning streak and, in turn, snap their long losing streak.

The A's have dropped seven in a row and on Tuesday they once again struggled to score runs. They have scored more than two runs just once during their losing streak.

They are desperate to get their bats going and earn a split with the Braves on Wednesday night.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
