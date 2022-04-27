How to Watch Athletics at Giants

The NL West-leading Giants aim for series sweep against the Athletics along with their sixth straight win on Wednesday night.

Featuring one of MLB's best home records, the Giants wrap up a quick mid-week series against the Athletics as they look for their fourth consecutive home win with hopes of remaining unbeaten against the AL in 2022.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Southpaw Sam Long (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his third start of the season tonight for the Giants having allowed three hits over three innings in his last two starts. Long has struck out five batters and walked only one hitter over 5.2 innings this season. He will be opposed by right-hander Paul Blackburn (2-0, 1.80 ERA), who will be making his fourth start of the young campaign.

Blackburn is tasked with facing a Giants lineup that has outscored their opponents by 29 runs over their last 10 games, led by outfielders Joc Pederson and Austin Slater. Pederson is tied for second in MLB with six home runs in 15 games, including two dingers in a 3-for-3 day leading the Giants to a 12-3 over Washington on Sunday.

Yesterday, the Giants rode Carlos Rodón’s solid six-inning nine strikeout effort to beat the Athletics 8-2. Rodón (3-0.

