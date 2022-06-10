How to Watch Athletics at Guardians

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Guardians go for their third straight win on Friday in the second game of a four-game series with the Athletics.

The Guardians had to fight to get a win on Thursday, but they battled back from a 4-2 deficit and scored four runs in the eighth to clinch an 8-4 win.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The win was their second straight win and eighth in the last 10 games. The improved play has got them back over .500 on the year at 27-26.

Friday, they will go for their third straight win as they send Triston McKenzie to the mound. McKenzie has been ok for the Guardians this year, going 3-5 with a 3.10 ERA. Cleveland has lost his last two starts, though, and will be looking to get him back in the win column.

The Athletics will counter Paul Blackburn as they try and snap a nine-game losing streak.

Blackburn has been their best pitcher this year going 5-2 with a 2.62 ERA. He has struggled a bit in his last two starts though, both losses.

Blackburn and the A's will look to get back on track with a win on Thursday night.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7:00
PM/ET
MLB

