Athletics at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Guardians look to clinch the series win against the Athletics on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

The Guardians picked up their third straight win on Friday when they scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Athletics.

The Guardians trailed 2-0 heading into the ninth but got a home run by Jose Ramirez and two sac flies to pick up the come-from-behind win.

The win was their second straight against the Athletics and Saturday, they will look for a third in a row and a series win.

They will send Zach Plesac to the mound looking to get that win. Plesac has struggled a bit this year, but has pitched much better in his last two starts, both wins.

The Athletics will counter with Frankie Montas as they look to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Montas has been a tough-luck loser over his last eight starts. He has pitched pretty well during that time, but the A's have lost every single one of those starts.

The A's haven't won a start by Montas since beating the Orioles back on April 18. The A's will look to finally stop that streak on Saturday as they try and pick up their first win since May 29.

