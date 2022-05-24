Athletics vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Mariners go for their second straight win against the Athletics in the middle game of their three-game series.

The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and got just their second win in the last eight games on Tuesday when they slipped by the Athletics 7-6.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Mariners were outhit 12-8 in the game but jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the fifth and held off the A's rally to get the much-needed win.

The Mariners will send rookie George Kirby to the mound looking to clinch the series win against the A's.

Kirby was excellent in his first start but has struggled in his last two outings. The A's will counter with James Kaprielian. Kaprielian is still looking for his first win of the year as he comes into the game 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

Despite not having a win on his record, the A's have won his last two starts as he has given up just two runs in each game.

The A's will look to make it three in a row on Tuesday as they try and even the series with the rival Mariners.

