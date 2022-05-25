How to Watch Athletics at Mariners

The Athletics wrap up their first series of the year with the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

The Athletics finish their six-game road trip on Wednesday with the finale of a three-game series with the Mariners.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV:

Both teams have been struggling this year, but the Athletics were supposed to while the Mariners thought they would compete with the top teams in the AL West.

Wednesday, the A's will send Paul Blackburn to the mound as they try and head home with a win.

Blackburn has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year as he has a sparkling 1.91 ERA and has gone 4-0 on the season.

His last two stats were A's wins against the Angels and Wednesday, they will look to make it three straight wins in his starts.

The Mariners will counter with former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. Ray has been up and down this year, going 4-4 with a 4.77 ERA.

Ray has struggled in his last two outings, giving up nine runs in 12 total innings. The Mariners were able to win one of those games, but they need him to be better if they want to keep winning his starts.

