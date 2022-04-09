Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Stream

The Phillies look to get their second straight win to start the year when they host the Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

It didn't take long for newly acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber to make an impression on the Phillies faithful. Schwarber led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and it helped kick off a great opening day for Philadelphia.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Schwarber and Nick Castellanos signed free-agent deals with the Phillies in the offseason, and they both came through. Castellanos doubled in the seventh to score Bryce Harper, and then Schwarber drove in his second run of the game in the eighth with a single.

The duo drove in three of the nine runs, and the Phillies came away with a 9-5 win against the rebuilding Athletics on Friday.

The Phillies will send Kyle Gibson to the mound on Saturday, looking to win their second straight.

Gibson went 10-9 last year with a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts. He was good last season but is looking to be even better this year.

The Athletics will counter with lefty Cole Irvin. Last year, Irvin made 32 starts for the team, going 10-15 with a 4.24 ERA. Irvin didn't have a great year but was reliable and is hoping to have a better year this season.

