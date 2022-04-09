Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies look to get their second straight win to start the year when they host the Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

It didn't take long for newly acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber to make an impression on the Phillies faithful. Schwarber led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and it helped kick off a great opening day for Philadelphia.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Schwarber and Nick Castellanos signed free-agent deals with the Phillies in the offseason, and they both came through. Castellanos doubled in the seventh to score Bryce Harper, and then Schwarber drove in his second run of the game in the eighth with a single.

The duo drove in three of the nine runs, and the Phillies came away with a 9-5 win against the rebuilding Athletics on Friday.

The Phillies will send Kyle Gibson to the mound on Saturday, looking to win their second straight.

Gibson went 10-9 last year with a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts. He was good last season but is looking to be even better this year.

The Athletics will counter with lefty Cole Irvin. Last year, Irvin made 32 starts for the team, going 10-15 with a 4.24 ERA. Irvin didn't have a great year but was reliable and is hoping to have a better year this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB

Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Stream

By Adam Childs38 seconds ago
New York Yankees
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Richmond Raceway NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
Alabama Texas A&M Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Volleyball

How to Watch Ohio State at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Volleyball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Stanford Spring Game

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during a break in the action against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17402139
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy