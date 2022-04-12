Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Athletics got their second straight win on Monday when they dealt the Rays their first loss of the year.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Oakland jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning, added another four in the second, and cruised to an easy 13-2 victory.

Many experts picked the Athletics to be one of the worst teams in the American League. However, they didn't look like it by taking the first game against one of the best teams in the league.

Tuesday, though, the Rays will look to avenge that loss and even their four-game series at a win apiece.

Tampa Bay was coming off a three-game sweep of the Orioles over the weekend but went down early to the Athletics and couldn't recover.

The Rays will send Tommy Romero to the mound on Tuesday, looking to get back in the win column. This will be Romero's MLB debut.

The A's will counter with their pitcher making his debut in Adam Oller.

