Athletics at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Red Sox go for the three-game sweep of the Athletics on Thursday afternoon in Boston.

The Red Sox have had little trouble in the first two games of their series with the Athletics. They won game one 6-1 and then followed it up with a 10-1 blowout win on Wednesday.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The Red Sox have now won three straight and 11 of their last 13 to move to a season-best five games over .500.

They have moved to within a game and a half back of the Rays in the AL East standings and have the sixth-best record in the American League.

It has been quite a turnaround for a team that started nine games under .500 at 10-19.

Thursday, they will look to stay hot and complete a three-game sweep of the struggling A's.

Oakland is now 1-13 in its last 14 games and have dropped to a season-worst 22 games under .500 at 21-43.

It has been a tough stretch for the A's and Thursday, they will look to salvage one win in Boston before they head home for a six-game stand.

