Athletics at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Red Sox have had little trouble in the first two games of their series with the Athletics. They won game one 6-1 and then followed it up with a 10-1 blowout win on Wednesday.
Game Date: June 16, 2022
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NESN
The Red Sox have now won three straight and 11 of their last 13 to move to a season-best five games over .500.
They have moved to within a game and a half back of the Rays in the AL East standings and have the sixth-best record in the American League.
It has been quite a turnaround for a team that started nine games under .500 at 10-19.
Thursday, they will look to stay hot and complete a three-game sweep of the struggling A's.
Oakland is now 1-13 in its last 14 games and have dropped to a season-worst 22 games under .500 at 21-43.
It has been a tough stretch for the A's and Thursday, they will look to salvage one win in Boston before they head home for a six-game stand.
