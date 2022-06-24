How to Watch Athletics at Royals

The Athletics look to snap a three-game losing streak when they travel to Kansas City to open a three-game series with the Royals on Friday.

The Athletics' struggles continued on Thursday when they gave up two runs on wild pitches in the ninth inning to lose to the Mariners 2-1.

Frankie Montas had a no-hitter going into the eighth inning, but it still wasn't enough to get the A's the win.

On Friday, the A's hit the road for the start of a 10-game trip when they take on the Royals in Kansas City.

This will be the second series between the two teams in the last week-plus. The Royals took two of three from the A's in Oakland last weekend and will be looking to do much of the same this weekend at home.

The Royals are back home after a west coast road trip that saw them win five of their last seven games against the Giants, A's and Angels.

It was a good road trip for a team that has been struggling this year. They hope they can continue their cool play as they take on the A's and Rangers before heading back on the road next week.

