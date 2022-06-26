How to Watch Athletics at Royals

The rubber match commences today in the finale of this series between the Athletics and Royals on Sunday.

While the records aren't where anyone would like them for the Athletics and Royals, this series has been very competitive from both clubs. The Athletics won last night with an explosive offense after a shutdown 3-1 performance by the Royals in the opener. It also ended a four-game losing streak for the A's. Oakland now has a chance to win this series in the rubber match. It would be a great way to bounce back after Kansas City won the series last week in Oakland.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The A's and Royals were very back and forth last night as Oakland was able to outlast its foes, winning 9-7. The Athletics scored four runs across the last three innings and were unfazed by a three-spot by the Royals in the eighth. Tony Kemp's two-run homer in the eighth was clutch essentially getting the game-winner as the club went up 8-4 at that point.

James Kaprielian will get the start for Oakland and he will be going for his first win on the season. Kaprielian is 0-5 with a 5.98 ERA. The Royals will try to earn back-to-back series wins against the A's in one week by starting Brady Singer. The righty is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA. The Royals may have a slight advantage at home but on paper, these clubs are neck and neck.

Regional restrictions may apply.