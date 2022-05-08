How to Watch Athletics at Twins

The Twins go for the three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Twins picked up their second straight win against the Athletics on Saturday when they shut them out 1-0.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Jorge Polanco hit a 451-foot solo home run in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Twins to the win.

It was the second straight one-run win for the Twins after they slipped by Oakland 2-1 on Friday in the series opener.

The win moved Minnesota to 17-11 on the season and has them 3.0 games up on the White Sox and Guardians for first place in the AL Central.

Sunday, the Twins will look to pick up the series sweep against an Athletics team that has now lost eight straight.

The A's haven't won since beating the Giants 1-0 back on April 27. They have been swept by both the Guardians and Rays since and are looking to avoid a third straight winless series.

It has been a tough stretch for an A's team that surprised many by starting the year 7-5. Since then they are just 3-12 and have fallen to 10-17. They now sit in last place in the AL West, 1.5 games back of the fourth place Rangers.

