Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins go for the three-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Twins picked up their second straight win against the Athletics on Saturday when they shut them out 1-0.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jorge Polanco hit a 451-foot solo home run in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Twins to the win.

It was the second straight one-run win for the Twins after they slipped by Oakland 2-1 on Friday in the series opener.

The win moved Minnesota to 17-11 on the season and has them 3.0 games up on the White Sox and Guardians for first place in the AL Central.

Sunday, the Twins will look to pick up the series sweep against an Athletics team that has now lost eight straight.

The A's haven't won since beating the Giants 1-0 back on April 27. They have been swept by both the Guardians and Rays since and are looking to avoid a third straight winless series.

It has been a tough stretch for an A's team that surprised many by starting the year 7-5. Since then they are just 3-12 and have fallen to 10-17. They now sit in last place in the AL West, 1.5 games back of the fourth place Rangers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
2:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18224010
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
FX
entertainment

How to Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
imago1009752811h
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago0040195623h
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago0007525864h
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Georgia in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Worcester Red Sox at Toledo Mud Hens

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Canada U20 Women's
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada

By Christine Brown20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy