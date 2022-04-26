How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs aiming to shut down Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .231 batting average ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (68 total).
  • The Braves' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
  • The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .273 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 84.
  • No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .354 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

  • Albies paces the Braves with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 11.
  • In all of MLB, Albies is first in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson's .355 batting average paces his team.
  • Olson ranks 56th in home runs and 110th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Austin Riley is hitting .295 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .273.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 13 and his batting average of .354 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki is 10th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .439. He's slugging .458 on the year.
  • Happ is 114th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 40th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
  • Nico Hoerner has 16 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Dodgers

W 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Marlins

L 9-7

Home

4/24/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/27/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

W 21-0

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
