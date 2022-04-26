How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs aiming to shut down Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves' .231 batting average ranks 17th in the league.

The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (68 total).

The Braves' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .273 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 84.

No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .354 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

Albies paces the Braves with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 11.

In all of MLB, Albies is first in homers and 19th in RBI.

Matt Olson's .355 batting average paces his team.

Olson ranks 56th in home runs and 110th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Austin Riley is hitting .295 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .273.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 13 and his batting average of .354 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki is 10th in homers and eighth in RBI.

Ian Happ has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .439. He's slugging .458 on the year.

Happ is 114th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 40th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Nico Hoerner has 16 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Dodgers W 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/22/2022 Marlins W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Marlins L 9-7 Home 4/24/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Cubs - Home 4/27/2022 Cubs - Home 4/28/2022 Cubs - Home 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away 4/30/2022 Rangers - Away 5/1/2022 Rangers - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away

