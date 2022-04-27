How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Ozzie Albies and Seiya Suzuki, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Braves' .230 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (71 total runs).
- The Braves rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .266 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 85.
- No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .346 OBP this season.
Braves Impact Players
- Albies has a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 11 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Albies' home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him 23rd.
- Matt Olson's .333 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Olson is 60th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Austin Riley is hitting .277 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .275 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 13.
- In all of baseball, Suzuki ranks 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .333 average while slugging two homers and driving in 10 runs.
- Among all major league batters, Happ ranks 60th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.349/.455.
- Nico Hoerner has 17 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
Braves and Cubs Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Dodgers
L 5-1
Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Marlins
L 9-7
Home
4/24/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Home
4/27/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mets
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
W 21-0
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)