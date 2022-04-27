How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Ozzie Albies and Seiya Suzuki, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .230 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Braves have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (71 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.
  • The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .266 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 85.
  • No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .346 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

  • Albies has a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 11 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Albies' home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him 23rd.
  • Matt Olson's .333 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Olson is 60th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Austin Riley is hitting .277 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .275 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 13.
  • In all of baseball, Suzuki ranks 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .333 average while slugging two homers and driving in 10 runs.
  • Among all major league batters, Happ ranks 60th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.349/.455.
  • Nico Hoerner has 17 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/22/2022

Marlins

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Marlins

L 9-7

Home

4/24/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Home

4/27/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

W 21-0

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

