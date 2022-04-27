How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Ozzie Albies and Seiya Suzuki, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves' .230 batting average ranks 16th in the league.

The Braves have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (71 total runs).

The Braves rank 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .266 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 85.

No team gets on base better than the Cubs, who have a league-best .346 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

Albies has a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 11 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Albies' home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him 23rd.

Matt Olson's .333 batting average is a team-high mark.

Olson is 60th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Austin Riley is hitting .277 with six doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .275 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four and runs batted in with 13.

In all of baseball, Suzuki ranks 11th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .333 average while slugging two homers and driving in 10 runs.

Among all major league batters, Happ ranks 60th in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Willson Contreras has 14 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.349/.455.

Nico Hoerner has 17 hits and an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/22/2022 Marlins W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Marlins L 9-7 Home 4/24/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Home 4/27/2022 Cubs - Home 4/28/2022 Cubs - Home 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away 4/30/2022 Rangers - Away 5/1/2022 Rangers - Away 5/2/2022 Mets - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.