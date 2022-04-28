How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Braves' .229 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (74 total).
- The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs rank first in the majors with a .267 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 91 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Cubs get on base at a .348 clip, best in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Ozzie Albies paces the Braves with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 11.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Albies' home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 26th.
- Olson has a club-high .329 batting average.
- Olson is 67th in homers and 132nd in RBI so far this year.
- Austin Riley has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .275.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .257 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .333 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Suzuki is 13th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Happ's batting average of .340 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ is 67th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Willson Contreras has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .491 on the year.
Braves and Cubs Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Marlins
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Marlins
L 9-7
Home
4/24/2022
Marlins
L 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Home
4/27/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Home
4/28/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Mets
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
W 21-0
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
28
2022
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)