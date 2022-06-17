How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Wrigley Field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

The Braves are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (308 total).

The Braves are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Cubs' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 268 (4.3 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has posted a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 39 runs.

Riley is second in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Dansby Swanson's .291 batting average leads his team.

Swanson is 48th in homers in baseball and 27th in RBI.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .248.

Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras is batting .276 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total ranks 25th and his RBI tally is 103rd.

Ian Happ's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Happ is 80th in homers and 61st in RBI.

Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in RBI with 33 while batting .238 with eight home runs.

Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .455.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Pirates W 10-4 Home 6/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 6/13/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Nationals W 10-4 Away 6/15/2022 Nationals W 8-2 Away 6/17/2022 Cubs - Away 6/18/2022 Cubs - Away 6/19/2022 Cubs - Away 6/20/2022 Giants - Home 6/21/2022 Giants - Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Yankees L 18-4 Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres L 19-5 Home 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves - Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away

