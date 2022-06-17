How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Wrigley Field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
  • The Braves are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (308 total).
  • The Braves are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Cubs' .242 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 268 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has posted a team-high 18 home runs and has driven in 39 runs.
  • Riley is second in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Dansby Swanson's .291 batting average leads his team.
  • Swanson is 48th in homers in baseball and 27th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .248.
  • Marcell Ozuna has nine doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is batting .276 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total ranks 25th and his RBI tally is 103rd.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .282 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Happ is 80th in homers and 61st in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in RBI with 33 while batting .238 with eight home runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .455.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Pirates

W 10-4

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

