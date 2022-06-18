How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras hit the field against Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves rank 12th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

The Braves are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (308 total).

The Braves' .314 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 269 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has a team-leading 18 home runs and has driven in 39 runs.

Among all major league batters, Riley ranks 82nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson's .286 batting average paces his team.

Swanson is 51st in home runs and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.

Matt Olson is hitting .246 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .230 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 26 runs.

In all of MLB, Contreras ranks 26th in homers and 105th in RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .280 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.

Happ is currently 84th in homers and 62nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .237 average, eight homers and 33 RBI.

Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs are most among Chicago batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .451.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 6/13/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Nationals W 10-4 Away 6/15/2022 Nationals W 8-2 Away 6/17/2022 Cubs L 1-0 Away 6/18/2022 Cubs - Away 6/19/2022 Cubs - Away 6/20/2022 Giants - Home 6/21/2022 Giants - Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres L 19-5 Home 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.