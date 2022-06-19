How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hendricks gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs looking to slow down Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 275 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has managed a team-leading 18 home runs and has driven in 40 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Riley ranks fifth in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is hitting .286 to lead the lineup.
  • Swanson ranks 51st in homers and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .242.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is batting .284 this season with 12 home runs, both tops among Chicago hitters.
  • Contreras ranks 29th in home runs and 102nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Ian Happ has 60 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .456 this season.
  • Happ ranks 88th in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Patrick Wisdom is slugging .451 this season, with a team-high 12 home runs. He's also collected 31 RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner has 47 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Nationals

W 9-5

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

W 10-4

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

W 8-2

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

L 1-0

Away

6/18/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

6/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
