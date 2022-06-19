How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hendricks gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs looking to slow down Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Braves vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

The Braves score the eighth-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.7 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

The Cubs rank 22nd in the league with 275 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has managed a team-leading 18 home runs and has driven in 40 runs.

In all of MLB, Riley ranks fifth in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .286 to lead the lineup.

Swanson ranks 51st in homers and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .242.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is batting .284 this season with 12 home runs, both tops among Chicago hitters.

Contreras ranks 29th in home runs and 102nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Ian Happ has 60 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Happ ranks 88th in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Patrick Wisdom is slugging .451 this season, with a team-high 12 home runs. He's also collected 31 RBI.

Nico Hoerner has 47 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Braves and Cubs Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Nationals W 9-5 Away 6/14/2022 Nationals W 10-4 Away 6/15/2022 Nationals W 8-2 Away 6/17/2022 Cubs L 1-0 Away 6/18/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Away 6/19/2022 Cubs - Away 6/20/2022 Giants - Home 6/21/2022 Giants - Home 6/22/2022 Giants - Home 6/23/2022 Giants - Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres L 19-5 Home 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away

