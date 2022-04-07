How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports