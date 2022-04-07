How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play on Opening Day at Truist Park at 8:08 PM ET, with Max Fried and Tyler Mahle the starting pitchers.
Braves vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Braves vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Braves' .244 batting average ranked 11th in MLB.
- Last season the Braves scored the eighth-most runs in baseball (790 total, 4.9 per game).
- Last year the Braves ranked 12th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Reds had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
- The Reds were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 786 total runs last season.
- The Reds had an OBP of .328 last season, which ranked seventh in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson finished with a .271 batting average last season and 39 home runs.
- Ozzie Albies collected 163 hits, posted an OBP of .310 and a .488 SLG.
- Austin Riley hit .303 last season with 33 home runs and 107 RBI.
- Dansby Swanson collected 146 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .449 SLG.
Reds Impact Players
- Joey Votto finished with a .266 average last season, with 36 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Jonathan India posted a .269 average with 21 homers and 69 RBI.
- Tommy Pham finished last season with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .229.
- Tyler Naquin collected 111 hits, posted an OBP of .333 and a .477 SLG.
Braves and Reds Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/8/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/11/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/12/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/12/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
