How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will play on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Austin Riley and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (213 total).

The Braves rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 237.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Matt Olson is batting .258 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Among all hitters in MLB, Olson's home runs place him 60th, and his RBI tally puts him 89th.

Riley has hit 13 home runs with 28 runs batted in. Each lead his team.

Among all MLB hitters, Riley is fourth in homers and 29th in RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .248 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .261.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .306.

Cron's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he is sixth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 41 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Blackmon is 49th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Connor Joe is slashing .265/.349/.400 this season for the Rockies.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .266 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Braves and Rockies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Marlins L 4-1 Home 5/29/2022 Marlins W 6-3 Home 5/30/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away 5/31/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away 6/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-0 Away 6/2/2022 Rockies - Away 6/3/2022 Rockies - Away 6/4/2022 Rockies - Away 6/5/2022 Rockies - Away 6/7/2022 Athletics - Home 6/8/2022 Athletics - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Away 5/30/2022 Marlins W 7-1 Home 6/1/2022 Marlins L 14-1 Home 6/1/2022 Marlins W 13-12 Home 6/2/2022 Braves - Home 6/3/2022 Braves - Home 6/4/2022 Braves - Home 6/5/2022 Braves - Home 6/7/2022 Giants - Away 6/8/2022 Giants - Away

