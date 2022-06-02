How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will play on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Austin Riley and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (213 total).
- The Braves rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .266 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 237.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Matt Olson is batting .258 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Olson's home runs place him 60th, and his RBI tally puts him 89th.
- Riley has hit 13 home runs with 28 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
- Among all MLB hitters, Riley is fourth in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .248 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .261.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .306.
- Cron's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he is sixth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 41 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- Blackmon is 49th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Connor Joe is slashing .265/.349/.400 this season for the Rockies.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .266 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Braves and Rockies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Marlins
L 4-1
Home
5/29/2022
Marlins
W 6-3
Home
5/30/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-2
Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
L 14-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
W 13-12
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
