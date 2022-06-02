How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) pumps his fist next to Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a double during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Mlb Atlanta Braves At Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will play on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Austin Riley and C.J. Cron among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Braves are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (213 total).
  • The Braves rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .304.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .266 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 237.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Matt Olson is batting .258 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Olson's home runs place him 60th, and his RBI tally puts him 89th.
  • Riley has hit 13 home runs with 28 runs batted in. Each lead his team.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Riley is fourth in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .248 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .261.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (13) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .306.
  • Cron's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he is sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 41 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Blackmon is 49th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .265/.349/.400 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .266 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Braves and Rockies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Marlins

L 4-1

Home

5/29/2022

Marlins

W 6-3

Home

5/30/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

5/31/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-7

Away

6/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-0

Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

W 7-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

L 14-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

W 13-12

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

