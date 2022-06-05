How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Spencer Strider gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET at Coors Field.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Braves' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (229 total).
- The Braves' .308 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 244 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has posted a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Riley is ninth in home runs and 28th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .256.
- Olson is 64th in home runs and 61st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .275 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .298 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .246 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Blackmon is currently 51st in homers and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Connor Joe has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.358/.411.
- Brendan Rodgers has 42 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
Braves and Rockies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-2
Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
W 3-1
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
W 7-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
L 14-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
W 13-12
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
L 13-6
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)