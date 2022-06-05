How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .240 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (229 total).
  • The Braves' .308 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 244 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has posted a team-high 13 home runs and has driven in 29 runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Riley is ninth in home runs and 28th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .256.
  • Olson is 64th in home runs and 61st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .275 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .298 this season with a team-high 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is fourth in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .246 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 51st in homers and 61st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Connor Joe has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.358/.411.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 42 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Braves and Rockies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-2

Away

5/31/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-7

Away

6/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-0

Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

W 7-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

L 14-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

W 13-12

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

L 13-6

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)


