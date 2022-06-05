How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will meet C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Braves' .239 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (235 total).
- The Braves' .307 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 246.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .327.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley leads the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (30).
- Among all hitters in the majors, Riley ranks fifth in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Olson is 65th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a .268 batting average.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 40.
- Cron's home run total places him fifth in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .239 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Blackmon is 51st among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 62nd in RBI.
- Connor Joe has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.359/.405.
- Brendan Rodgers has 43 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
Braves and Rockies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-0
Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
W 3-1
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
W 6-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Marlins
L 14-1
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
W 13-12
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
L 13-6
Home
6/3/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Home
6/4/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Home
6/5/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
(Try Now)