How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will meet C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Braves vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .239 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (235 total).
  • The Braves' .307 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 246.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .327.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (30).
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Riley ranks fifth in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Olson is 65th in home runs and 62nd in RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a .268 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 40.
  • Cron's home run total places him fifth in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .239 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Blackmon is 51st among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 62nd in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has 52 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.359/.405.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 43 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Braves and Rockies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-7

Away

6/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-0

Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Marlins

L 14-1

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

W 13-12

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

L 13-6

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Home

6/4/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Home

6/5/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012470008h
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

By Brandon Rush8 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs39 minutes ago
USATSI_18456844
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso39 minutes ago
USATSI_18450165
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round

By Brandon Rush39 minutes ago
USATSI_17704694
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 1 Stepladder

By Kristofer Habbas39 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Florida

By Christine Brown39 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Portugal vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy