How to Watch Braves at Dodgers

As the Braves and Dodgers look to make a major postseason push, they will begin a three-game series to start the week.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin an intriguing three-game series to begin this week. On Monday, the two teams are set to play game one in what is a very important series for both teams involved.

At this point in the year, the Dodgers are just 2.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West division. Los Angeles has a chance to make a push towards winning the division. Going up against the Braves won't be an easy task, but they have a big opportunity.

For the Braves, they are currently sitting atop the National League East division. Right now, they hold a 4.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. They can't afford to have any kind of a losing skid right now that would let the Phillies closer in the division race.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: ESPN

You can live stream the Braves at Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this series, the Dodgers are coming off of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies that saw them lose two out of those three games. Atlanta, on the other hand, won two out of their three matchups in the Giants in their previous series.

Looking ahead to game one of the Dodgers vs. Braves series, Atlanta will turn to Drew Smyly as their stater. He has compiled a 9-3 record to go along with a 4.54 ERA this season.

Los Angeles will start Julio Urias on the mound of the first game of this series. Urias has had a great season, racking up a 14-3 record and a 3.17 ERA.

Make sure to tune in to watch these two legitimate World Series contenders go head-to-head. Both teams need to pick up wins to improve their postseason positioning, which will make this a very entertaining series.

Regional restrictions may apply.