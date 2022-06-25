Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves will see Mitch White on the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

The Braves have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (341 total runs).

The Braves are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Dodgers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 356 total runs this season.

No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .332 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

Swanson leads the Braves with 41 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .301.

Swanson's home runs rank him 39th in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .252 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Olson is 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Austin Riley has been solid source of run production for the Braves with 18 long balls and 41 runs batted in.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .226 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with eight home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Freeman's home run total places him 82nd in the majors, and he is 18th in RBI.

Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in batting average (.318) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

Turner ranks 53rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and sixth in RBI.

Will Smith has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .260/.349/.451.

Justin Turner has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .351 on the year.

Braves and Dodgers Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Giants W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Giants L 12-10 Home 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Guardians L 5-3 Home 6/21/2022 Reds W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Reds W 8-4 Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves - Away 6/26/2022 Braves - Away 6/27/2022 Rockies - Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home

