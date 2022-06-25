Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves will see Mitch White on the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Braves vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

  • The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
  • The Braves have the No. 5 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (341 total runs).
  • The Braves are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Dodgers have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Dodgers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 356 total runs this season.
  • No team gets on base better than the Dodgers, who have a league-best .332 OBP this season.

Braves Impact Players

  • Swanson leads the Braves with 41 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .301.
  • Swanson's home runs rank him 39th in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is batting .252 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Olson is 53rd in home runs and 31st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Austin Riley has been solid source of run production for the Braves with 18 long balls and 41 runs batted in.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .226 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with eight home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.
  • Freeman's home run total places him 82nd in the majors, and he is 18th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner leads Los Angeles in batting average (.318) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • Turner ranks 53rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and sixth in RBI.
  • Will Smith has 53 hits this season and a slash line of .260/.349/.451.
  • Justin Turner has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .351 on the year.

Braves and Dodgers Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Giants

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Giants

L 12-10

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Guardians

L 5-3

Home

6/21/2022

Reds

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Reds

W 8-4

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

