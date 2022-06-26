How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tony Gonsolin starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Truist Park against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dodgers vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Dodgers are fifth in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (359 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Braves have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman is batting .303 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Freeman ranks 84th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Trea Turner has a club-high 53 RBI and .320 batting average.
- Turner ranks 56th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Will Smith is hitting .260 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Justin Turner is batting .222 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.
Braves Impact Players
- Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Swanson's home run total is 31st and his RBI tally ranks 25th.
- Matt Olson is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Olson ranks 56th in home runs and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Austin Riley's 18 home runs lead all Atlanta hitters, and he's slugging .507.
- Marcell Ozuna has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .416 on the year.
Dodgers and Braves Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Reds
W 8-2
Away
6/22/2022
Reds
W 8-4
Away
6/23/2022
Reds
W 10-5
Away
6/24/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Giants
L 12-10
Home
6/22/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/23/2022
Giants
W 7-6
Home
6/24/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
6/25/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
6/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/29/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/30/2022
Phillies
-
Away
7/1/2022
Reds
-
Away
7/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
26
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)