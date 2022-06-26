How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Gonsolin starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Truist Park against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are fifth in the majors with a .253 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (359 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Braves have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is batting .303 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
  • Freeman ranks 84th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Trea Turner has a club-high 53 RBI and .320 batting average.
  • Turner ranks 56th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Will Smith is hitting .260 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner is batting .222 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Swanson's home run total is 31st and his RBI tally ranks 25th.
  • Matt Olson is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
  • Olson ranks 56th in home runs and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Austin Riley's 18 home runs lead all Atlanta hitters, and he's slugging .507.
  • Marcell Ozuna has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Dodgers and Braves Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Reds

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Reds

W 8-4

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Giants

L 12-10

Home

6/22/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


