How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Tony Gonsolin starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Truist Park against Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Dodgers are fifth in the majors with a .253 batting average.

The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (359 total, 5.1 per game).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Braves' .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Braves have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman is batting .303 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Freeman ranks 84th in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has a club-high 53 RBI and .320 batting average.

Turner ranks 56th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Will Smith is hitting .260 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Justin Turner is batting .222 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.304) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Swanson's home run total is 31st and his RBI tally ranks 25th.

Matt Olson is batting .249 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Olson ranks 56th in home runs and 31st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Austin Riley's 18 home runs lead all Atlanta hitters, and he's slugging .507.

Marcell Ozuna has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Dodgers and Braves Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Reds W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Reds W 8-4 Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves - Away 6/27/2022 Rockies - Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Giants L 12-10 Home 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away

