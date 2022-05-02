Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt gets the nod for the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank second in the league with a .259 batting average.
  • The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (103 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves' .227 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Braves have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 89 (3.9 per game).
  • The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has hit a team-high four home runs.
  • Lindor is 23rd in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jeff McNeil's .361 batting average leads his team.
  • Including all major league batters, McNeil ranks 155th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has a team-best 18 runs batted in.
  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (four) and runs batted in (18).

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley is batting .274 this season with a team-high six home runs and 13 RBI.
  • Riley's home run total places him sixth in the majors, and he is 28th in RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in home runs with six while driving in 11 runs and slugging .455.
  • Albies is sixth in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Matt Olson leads Atlanta with a .291 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in seven runs.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 23 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Home

4/28/2022

Cubs

W 5-1

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/6/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
