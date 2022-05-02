Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt gets the nod for the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets rank second in the league with a .259 batting average.

The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (103 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves' .227 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Braves have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 89 (3.9 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has hit a team-high four home runs.

Lindor is 23rd in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jeff McNeil's .361 batting average leads his team.

Including all major league batters, McNeil ranks 155th in homers and 72nd in RBI.

Starling Marte has a team-best 18 runs batted in.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (four) and runs batted in (18).

Braves Impact Players

Riley is batting .274 this season with a team-high six home runs and 13 RBI.

Riley's home run total places him sixth in the majors, and he is 28th in RBI.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in home runs with six while driving in 11 runs and slugging .455.

Albies is sixth in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with a .291 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in seven runs.

Marcell Ozuna has 23 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Home 5/1/2022 Phillies W 10-6 Home 5/2/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home 5/5/2022 Phillies - Away 5/6/2022 Phillies - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Home 4/28/2022 Cubs W 5-1 Home 4/29/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 4/30/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Mets - Away 5/4/2022 Mets - Away 5/6/2022 Brewers - Home 5/7/2022 Brewers - Home

