Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) and designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) celebrate after scoring in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and Ozzie Albies will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.255).
  • The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (105 total).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves' .228 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Braves rank 16th in the league with 94 total runs scored this season.
  • The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with four home runs.
  • Of all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 50th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • McNeil's .360 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Among all major league hitters, McNeil ranks 156th in home runs and 76th in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has racked up a team-best 18 runs batted in.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .284 with seven home runs and 14 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Riley is second in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Albies has 20 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
  • Albies is eighth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 61st in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.387/.449.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .245 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Cubs

W 5-1

Home

4/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/6/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
