Jeff McNeil and Ozzie Albies will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.255).

The Mets are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (105 total).

The Mets are second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Braves' .228 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Braves rank 16th in the league with 94 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with four home runs.

Of all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 50th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

McNeil's .360 batting average is a team-high mark.

Among all major league hitters, McNeil ranks 156th in home runs and 76th in RBI.

Starling Marte has racked up a team-best 18 runs batted in.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .284 with seven home runs and 14 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Riley is second in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Albies has 20 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Albies is eighth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 61st in RBI.

Matt Olson has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.387/.449.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .245 with an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Home 5/1/2022 Phillies W 10-6 Home 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home 5/5/2022 Phillies - Away 5/6/2022 Phillies - Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Cubs W 5-1 Home 4/29/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Away 4/30/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 5/3/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Mets - Away 5/4/2022 Mets - Away 5/6/2022 Brewers - Home 5/7/2022 Brewers - Home 5/8/2022 Brewers - Home

