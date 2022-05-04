How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) scores after hitting a home run off of New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will look to find success Ian Anderson when he starts for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .255 batting average is second-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the top offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (113 total runs).
  • The Mets have a league-leading .336 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 98 (3.8 per game).
  • The Braves have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .342.
  • Lindor ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jeff McNeil has a club-best .349 batting average.
  • McNeil ranks 160th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).
  • Starling Marte is batting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley is batting .274 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 14 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson's batting average of .295 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Olson is currently 53rd in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Ozzie Albies has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.436.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .225 with an OBP of .259 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

W 10-6

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Rangers

L 7-3

Away

5/2/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/3/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

5/4/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/6/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

