How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will look to find success Ian Anderson when he starts for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets' .255 batting average is second-best in MLB.

The Mets have the top offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (113 total runs).

The Mets have a league-leading .336 on-base percentage.

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.

The Braves have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 98 (3.8 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .342.

Lindor ranks 28th in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Jeff McNeil has a club-best .349 batting average.

McNeil ranks 160th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (five) and runs batted in (21).

Starling Marte is batting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley is batting .274 this season with a team-high seven home runs and 14 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Matt Olson's batting average of .295 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.

Olson is currently 53rd in home runs and 79th in RBI in the big leagues.

Ozzie Albies has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.436.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .225 with an OBP of .259 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Home 5/1/2022 Phillies W 10-6 Home 5/2/2022 Braves L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 5-4 Home 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home 5/5/2022 Phillies - Away 5/6/2022 Phillies - Away 5/7/2022 Phillies - Away 5/8/2022 Phillies - Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Rangers L 7-3 Away 5/2/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 5/3/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/3/2022 Mets L 3-0 Away 5/4/2022 Mets - Away 5/6/2022 Brewers - Home 5/7/2022 Brewers - Home 5/8/2022 Brewers - Home 5/10/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/11/2022 Red Sox - Home

