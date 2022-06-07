Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley ready for the first of a two-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .240 batting average.
  • The Braves are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (243 total).
  • The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 183 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley paces the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (31).
  • Riley is fifth in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Matt Olson is batting .255 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Olson ranks 55th in home runs and 43rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Ozzie Albies has 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .269.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .238 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 11 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Andrus is 192nd in homers and 242nd in RBI.
  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.
  • Brown is 108th in homers and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .238 batting average.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 22 runs and slugging .365.

Braves and Athletics Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-0

Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

L 5-4

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

L 8-0

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Oakland Athletics at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

