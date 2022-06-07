Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley ready for the first of a two-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Braves rank 16th in the league with a .240 batting average.

The Braves are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (243 total).

The Braves are 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 183 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .276.

Braves Impact Players

Riley paces the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (31).

Riley is fifth in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Matt Olson is batting .255 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Olson ranks 55th in home runs and 43rd in RBI so far this year.

Ozzie Albies has 13 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.

Dansby Swanson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .269.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland with a .238 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 11 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Andrus is 192nd in homers and 242nd in RBI.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.

Brown is 108th in homers and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .238 batting average.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 22 runs and slugging .365.

Braves and Athletics Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-0 Away 6/2/2022 Rockies W 13-6 Away 6/3/2022 Rockies W 3-1 Away 6/4/2022 Rockies W 6-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics - Home 6/8/2022 Athletics - Home 6/9/2022 Pirates - Home 6/10/2022 Pirates - Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/1/2022 Astros L 5-4 Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox L 8-0 Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves - Away 6/8/2022 Braves - Away 6/9/2022 Guardians - Away 6/10/2022 Guardians - Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away

