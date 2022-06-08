How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- The Braves have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (246 total runs).
- The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 185 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley leads the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (31).
- Including all major league hitters, Riley ranks 75th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Matt Olson is batting .255 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Olson is 55th in home runs and 51st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .274.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus is 196th in homers and 248th in RBI.
- Kemp's batting average of .239 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Kemp is currently 302nd in home runs and 285th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Sean Murphy is slugging .364 this season, with a team-high five home runs. He's also collected 22 RBI.
- Seth Brown is batting .200 this season with a team-high five home runs and 23 RBI.
Braves and Athletics Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/2/2022
Rockies
W 13-6
Away
6/3/2022
Rockies
W 3-1
Away
6/4/2022
Rockies
W 6-2
Away
6/5/2022
Rockies
W 8-7
Away
6/7/2022
Athletics
W 3-2
Home
6/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Astros
L 5-4
Home
6/3/2022
Red Sox
L 7-2
Home
6/4/2022
Red Sox
L 8-0
Home
6/5/2022
Red Sox
L 5-2
Home
6/7/2022
Braves
L 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/9/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/10/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
