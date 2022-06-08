How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) high fives first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
  • The Braves have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (246 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 19th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 185 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the Braves in home runs (14) and runs batted in (31).
  • Including all major league hitters, Riley ranks 75th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • Matt Olson is batting .255 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Olson is 55th in home runs and 51st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .274.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus is 196th in homers and 248th in RBI.
  • Kemp's batting average of .239 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Kemp is currently 302nd in home runs and 285th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Sean Murphy is slugging .364 this season, with a team-high five home runs. He's also collected 22 RBI.
  • Seth Brown is batting .200 this season with a team-high five home runs and 23 RBI.

Braves and Athletics Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/2/2022

Rockies

W 13-6

Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Astros

L 5-4

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

L 8-0

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

