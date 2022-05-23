How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to Bryce Harper for continued offensive production when they take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies rank fifth in the league with a .248 batting average.

The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (184 total, 4.5 per game).

The Phillies' .310 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Braves have a team batting average of .222 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Braves have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 167 (4.1 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Harper with a mark of 27, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .295.

Of all major league batters, Harper ranks 16th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Jean Segura is batting .290 with four doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Segura is 42nd in home runs in the majors and 108th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .265 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .228 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Braves Impact Players

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with six home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Albies' home run total places him 42nd in the majors, and he ranks 91st in RBI.

Olson leads Atlanta in batting with a .242 average while slugging four homers and driving in 15 runs.

Olson is currently 82nd in home runs and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Marcell Ozuna leads the club in homers (eight) and runs batted in (20) this season.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs with eight while driving in 18 runs and slugging .429.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Brewers W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Away 5/20/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 5/21/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 5/22/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 5/23/2022 Phillies - Home 5/24/2022 Phillies - Home 5/25/2022 Phillies - Home 5/26/2022 Phillies - Home 5/27/2022 Marlins - Home 5/28/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.