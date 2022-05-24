How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .225 batting average ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Braves have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (170 total runs).
  • The Braves are 21st in the league with a .297 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored 191 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .240.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Albies ranks 90th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
  • Matt Olson's .244 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Olson is 87th in homers and 128th in RBI so far this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna has been solid source of run production for the Braves with eight long balls and 20 runs batted in.
  • Austin Riley has collected a team-best eight home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 while batting .292.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 14th in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura leads Philadelphia in batting with a .294 average while slugging six homers and driving in 17 runs.
  • Segura ranks 44th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 100th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is slashing .229/.308/.431 this season for the Phillies.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10 while driving in 22 runs and slugging .448.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Away

5/20/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

5/21/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

5/22/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

5/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Home

5/24/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
