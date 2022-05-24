How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Max Fried gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves' .225 batting average ranks 25th in the league.
- The Braves have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (170 total runs).
- The Braves are 21st in the league with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have scored 191 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Ozzie Albies has eight doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .240.
- Among all MLB hitters, Albies ranks 90th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- Matt Olson's .244 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Olson is 87th in homers and 128th in RBI so far this season.
- Marcell Ozuna has been solid source of run production for the Braves with eight long balls and 20 runs batted in.
- Austin Riley has collected a team-best eight home runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 while batting .292.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 14th in homers and 14th in RBI.
- Jean Segura leads Philadelphia in batting with a .294 average while slugging six homers and driving in 17 runs.
- Segura ranks 44th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 100th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is slashing .229/.308/.431 this season for the Phillies.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10 while driving in 22 runs and slugging .448.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Away
5/20/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Away
5/21/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
5/22/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
5/23/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Home
5/24/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/25/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/26/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/29/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Padres
L 2-0
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
L 7-4
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
W 4-3
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
