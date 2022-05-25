How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Morton will start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

The Braves have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (176 total runs).

The Braves rank 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 196.

The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with a .253 batting average.

Among all hitters in baseball, Albies' home runs place him 46th, and his RBI tally puts him 96th.

Matt Olson has 16 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks while hitting .244.

Olson is 66th in homers and 122nd in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Marcell Ozuna has eight home runs, best in the lineup.

Austin Riley paces the Braves with eight home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .302 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total ranks 12th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.

Jean Segura is batting .293 with an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Overall, Segura is 46th in homers and 107th in RBI this year.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .446.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 5/21/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 5/22/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 5/23/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Home 5/24/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 5/25/2022 Phillies - Home 5/26/2022 Phillies - Home 5/27/2022 Marlins - Home 5/28/2022 Marlins - Home 5/29/2022 Marlins - Home 5/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/24/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away 5/29/2022 Mets - Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home

