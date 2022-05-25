How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Morton will start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).
  • The Braves have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (176 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .300.
  • The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 196.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with a .253 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Albies' home runs place him 46th, and his RBI tally puts him 96th.
  • Matt Olson has 16 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks while hitting .244.
  • Olson is 66th in homers and 122nd in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Marcell Ozuna has eight home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Austin Riley paces the Braves with eight home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .302 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total ranks 12th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
  • Jean Segura is batting .293 with an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.
  • Overall, Segura is 46th in homers and 107th in RBI this year.
  • Rhys Hoskins has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .446.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

5/21/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

5/22/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

5/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Home

5/24/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

5/25/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
