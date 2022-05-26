How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Ozzie Albies and Bryce Harper, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves' .233 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Braves have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (184 total runs).
- The Braves' .305 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 200 total runs this season.
- The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .315.
Braves Impact Players
- Albies is batting .251 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Albies ranks 75th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Matt Olson is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- Olson ranks 68th in home runs and 126th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Austin Riley has nine home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- The Braves are lead in runs batted in by Dansby Swanson with a mark of 23, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .261.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.318), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.
- In all of MLB, Harper is 13th in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Jean Segura has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .448 on the year.
- Segura ranks 48th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 97th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.302/.414.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .248 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
5/22/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
5/23/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Home
5/24/2022
Phillies
W 6-5
Home
5/25/2022
Phillies
W 8-4
Home
5/26/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/29/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/31/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Dodgers
L 7-4
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
W 4-3
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)