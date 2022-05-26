How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Ozzie Albies and Bryce Harper, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .233 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (184 total runs).
  • The Braves' .305 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
  • The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 200 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .315.

Braves Impact Players

  • Albies is batting .251 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Albies ranks 75th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • Olson ranks 68th in home runs and 126th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Austin Riley has nine home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • The Braves are lead in runs batted in by Dansby Swanson with a mark of 23, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .261.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.318), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.
  • In all of MLB, Harper is 13th in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .448 on the year.
  • Segura ranks 48th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 97th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.302/.414.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .248 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

5/22/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

5/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Home

5/24/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

5/25/2022

Phillies

W 8-4

Home

5/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/31/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

May
26
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
