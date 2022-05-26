How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Ozzie Albies and Bryce Harper, will be on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves' .233 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

The Braves have the No. 16 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (184 total runs).

The Braves' .305 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 200 total runs this season.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .315.

Braves Impact Players

Albies is batting .251 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Albies ranks 75th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

Olson ranks 68th in home runs and 126th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Austin Riley has nine home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

The Braves are lead in runs batted in by Dansby Swanson with a mark of 23, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .261.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.318), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.

In all of MLB, Harper is 13th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Jean Segura has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .448 on the year.

Segura ranks 48th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 97th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .222/.302/.414.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .248 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 5/22/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 5/23/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Home 5/24/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 5/25/2022 Phillies W 8-4 Home 5/26/2022 Phillies - Home 5/27/2022 Marlins - Home 5/28/2022 Marlins - Home 5/29/2022 Marlins - Home 5/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/24/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/25/2022 Braves L 8-4 Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away 5/29/2022 Mets - Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home

