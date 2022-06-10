How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

The Braves have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Braves' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 190 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (15) and runs batted in (34).

Including all hitters in the majors, Riley ranks fifth in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Olson has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .253.

Olson is 60th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .273.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .289 with 20 RBI, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 251st in homers and 136th in RBI.

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .394.

Overall, Reynolds ranks 48th in home runs and 214th in RBI this season.

Jack Suwinski's eight home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .479.

Michael Chavis has 38 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Rockies W 6-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/10/2022 Pirates - Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away 6/15/2022 Nationals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away

