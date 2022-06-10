How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
  • The Braves have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (262 total runs).
  • The Braves' .309 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 190 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves in home runs (15) and runs batted in (34).
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Riley ranks fifth in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Olson has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .253.
  • Olson is 60th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .273.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .289 with 20 RBI, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 251st in homers and 136th in RBI.
  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .394.
  • Overall, Reynolds ranks 48th in home runs and 214th in RBI this season.
  • Jack Suwinski's eight home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .479.
  • Michael Chavis has 38 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

W 13-2

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:20
PM/EST
